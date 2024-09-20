Challenges faced in retaining agricultural land

Retaining agricultural land from being converted or rezoned for other uses remains a key challenge for the government.

This comes as between 2019 and early 2023, a total of 960 rezoning approvals for agricultural land were granted, with 750 applications or 80% approved for residential purposes.

Half of these rezoning applications came from the Western Division, where high-quality agricultural land is located.

This has raised concerns about the availability of sufficient arable land to ensure food and nutrition security in the medium to long term.

The government also highlights that outdated institutional and legislative frameworks are hindering efforts, as they do not meet the evolving needs of landowners or the demands of investors.

To address this, the government has outlined plans in the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050.

This includes reviewing the State Lands Act 1945, Land Use Act 2010, Surveyors Act 1969, ALTA 1966, and State Acquisition Land Act 1940.