Cawaci community gain access to clean water

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

The Saint John’s College and surrounding communities in Cawaci on Ovalau now have access to clean, safe and quality drinking water.

It will benefit more than 450 students and local residents.

This achievement follows the commissioning of the St. John’s College’s Ecological Purification System (EPS) Water Project by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka this week.

Funded under the Ministry’s High-Risk Water Programme, this $45,000 investment by the coalition government aims to address health issues previously faced by the beneficiaries, particularly at St. John’s College.

Principal Alosio Saukuru expressed gratitude to the government for their assistance, noting the school’s longstanding water issues and heavy reliance on rainwater harvesting.

He highlighted the health risks posed by inadequate water sources, including the tragic loss of a student to meningococcal bacteria in 2017.

Ditoka emphasized that the EPS Project aligns with the government’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 – ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for all.

He highlighted the collaborative effort between the community and the government, underscoring the importance of proactive measures to safeguard public health and ensure a sustainable future.

The completion of the EPS Project symbolizes hope for the community, signalling progress towards a brighter and more sustainable future through improved access to clean water.