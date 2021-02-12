Cash for cultivation aimed at assisting farmers

Farmers who have been affected by TC Yasa and Ana will now be able to apply for the cash for cultivation program.

While announcing the program in Bilalevu Sigatoka today, Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says with the crop and livestock sector across the country severely impacted by these two cyclones, the program is aimed at assisting farmers.

Dr Reddy says the objective of this initiative is to provide cash assistance to vulnerable farmers who suffered during TC Yasa or Ana for the purposed land clearance, land preparation and planting material to re-establish a 1-acre plot.

He says with funding support from development partners, in particular, ADRA, they intend to allocate $200 per farmer to cover these costs.

Payment will be made in two tranches with $75 as up-front payment and $125 on providing evidence of land clearance, preparation and cultivation.

Dr Reddy stresses there will be extensive monitoring to ensure the second tranche is used for its intended purpose.