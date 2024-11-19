Cases of child abuse and neglect continues to rise

Shocking revelations that 1,477 child abuse and child neglect cases were reported in 2023.

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection has raised the alarm at the rising number of child abuse and child neglect recorded by the Child Welfare Act National Database.

While officiating at an International Day for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect event this morning, Acting Permanent Secretary Salanieta Daunabuna outlined the types of cases.

She says 68% were of child neglect, physical abuse, and sexual abuse, and 73% of the perpetrators are known to the victims.

She notes that of the 73%, 50% are immediate family members.

“The statistics also reveal that child abuse and neglect often occur within a child’s safe space. In most cases, the perpetrator is someone within a child’s immediate family, and this is evident in 50% of the cases reported in 2023.”

The Acting PS stresses that the statistics have been rising steadily over the years, making urgent intervention and prevention essential.

She says government is dedicated to promoting and safeguarding children’s rights, and is working in collaboration with key child protection stakeholders to effectively and inclusively address child welfare concerns.

The theme for the celebration this year is “Every child is one adult away from being a success story. It starts with us”, highlighting the vital role of Fijians fulfilling responsibilities as a parent or guardian.

The theme also emphasizes the importance of advocating for children, prioritizing their rights, and ensuring their participation in decisions that affect them.