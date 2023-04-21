Caravan to boost operation of Fiji Police Force

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew with Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival Committee

The operation of the Fiji Police Force in the Northern Division will be boosted by the caravan donated by the Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival Committee.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says the initiative rebuilds trust between the force and communities and enhances their partnership.

Chew says the caravan will be used for their operations in any identified red zones and for community policing aside from routine operations in the Northern Division.

Chew acknowledges the support of the Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival Committee as part of collective efforts to help curb criminal activities in the country.

The Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival Committee also has plans to fund CCTV cameras that are to be installed around Labasa Town.

This will assist the Northern Division Command and Control Center at the Labasa Police Station to monitor and control criminal activities in the area.