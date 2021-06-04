Home

News

Car tumbles, three escape serious injury

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 6, 2021 12:20 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Three Fijians survived a horrific accident at the hills next to Sigatoka Valley Junior High School in Nadroga yesterday evening.

A nearby resident says the three were traveling from Navosa to Sigatoka when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and tumbled downhill.

The resident says the three were able to get out of the vehicle with minimal injuries.

[Source: Supplied]

Police arrived at the accident scene a few minutes later to conduct their investigation.

