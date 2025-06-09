Capital expenditure lags sharply in first quarter

[File Photo]
Capital spending remains a major weak point in the Government’s first-quarter fiscal performance, with significant underspending recorded across development projects.
The Provisional First Quarter Fiscal Performance Report 2025-2026 shows capital expenditure amounted to just $109.3 million, well below the $403.8 million forecast for the quarter.
This represents a 72.9 percent shortfall against projections and a decline of more than $100 million compared to the same period last financial year.
While the Ministry of Finance attributes the underspending to slower project implementation, analysts warn continued delays could affect long-term economic growth and service delivery.
The report highlights that most of the shortfall came from reduced transfer payments for capital projects.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.