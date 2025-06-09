Capital expenditure lags sharply in first quarter

[File Photo]

Capital spending remains a major weak point in the Government’s first-quarter fiscal performance, with significant underspending recorded across development projects.

The Provisional First Quarter Fiscal Performance Report 2025-2026 shows capital expenditure amounted to just $109.3 million, well below the $403.8 million forecast for the quarter.

This represents a 72.9 percent shortfall against projections and a decline of more than $100 million compared to the same period last financial year.

Article continues after advertisement

While the Ministry of Finance attributes the underspending to slower project implementation, analysts warn continued delays could affect long-term economic growth and service delivery.

The report highlights that most of the shortfall came from reduced transfer payments for capital projects.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.