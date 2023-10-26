Cane farmers thankful for additional cane payment

Farmers around Nadi are over the moon with the additional cane payment that was announced by the Government yesterday.

The news was received with jubilation and heartfelt gratitude from the farming community, who had ardently yearned for this support over the past years.

Nadi cane grower Gurpeet Singh says the increased payment will have a huge impact on them and its something they never thought would happen.

“This is what farmers have been looking forward to for the past years, something more for the farmers and this is what will encourage farmers to come back into sugarcane farming.”

Lorry driver Rakesh Chand says this move is a significant development, as it will provide them with a much-needed respite from the escalating financial strains they have been grappling with.

“Very good because we gain it, the fare it was $16 but now, they are giving us $17 per tonne.”

Chand also acknowledges the pivotal role played by the Government in this uplifting development.

Mechanical harvester owner Rashmir Singh says farmers have shown gratitude and praise for the authorities’ steadfast commitment to the growth and sustainability of the industry.

The fifth cane payment has received a top-up of $5 per tonne.