Calls made for minimum wage review

A call has been made to re-look at the minimum wage rate as the cost of living continues to increase.

This is part of the resolution presented to the National Economic Summit, which ended in Suva today.

Fiji’s minimum wage rate is currently $4.

A Thematic Working Group has acknowledged with concern the increasing cost of living and the slow growth in real incomes.

It has urged a review of the minimum wage considering commercial realities, the cost of living and welfare of Fiji’s working poor.

The group has also highlighted the need to review price regulation to effectively address the cost of living due to higher inflation.

Amongst the recommendations was to have income support to households to address the cost of living and the welfare of the low-income households.

There has also been a call for the private sector to share the burden and responsibility of easing the cost of living on society, especially in an environment of global economic and geo-strategic uncertainties.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has also been asked to effectively monitor prices of food prices and regulate and enforce against instances of unfair trade practices and pricing.