Calls grow for tougher land use policies

Concerns over idle state land have prompted lawmakers to call for stricter policies to prevent misuse and promote economic development.

The Standing Committee on Natural Resources raised questions about why prime land remains unused despite being leased out.

Deputy Chair Sachida Nand outlined cases where leaseholders hold onto land without developing it, later selling it for profit.

He says there is a need for better land use policies to maximize economic benefits and prevent speculation on state-owned land.

In response, Assistant Director of Lands Apisai Vulawalu assured the committee that the ministry has a system in place to address this issue.

Lease inspectors monitor idle land and issue breach notices to leaseholders who fail to develop it.

If they do not take action within the required timeframe, the lease is canceled and the land is made available to others.

“If you refer to our website right now, we have a couple of state lands that has been advertised for the media, for the members of the public to express their interest to apply for this land and utilize it for its purpose.”

This process, Vulawalu said aligns with the State Lands Act and ensures fair land distribution.

The committee also questioned the lack of a clear land use policy for coastal tourism development.

While the ministry regulates foreshore development under the State Lands Act, officials confirmed that a new foreshore policy is being formulated to bring structure to leasing and licensing in coastal areas.

In addition to this, the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation is developing a tourism regulatory framework aimed at balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability.

Once finalized, it will be presented to Cabinet to guide future coastal developments.

To further strengthen land management, the Ministry of Lands is also working on a risk management policy and a grievance and mediation policy.

These measures aim to provide clarity in land disputes and ensure responsible land use.

