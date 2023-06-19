Call to safeguard GCC autonomy

A submission has been presented to the Great Council of Chiefs Review Committee, advocating for the formulation of a constitution that upholds the rights and functioning of the Great Council of Chiefs.

Yadrana villager from Lau, Eroni Delai argues against granting any future government the authority or power to abolish the GCC.

“We need a law that wouldn’t allow anyone or any government, whether it’s an indigenous party or any party, to have the right to remove the GCC from the constitution ever again.”

Article continues after advertisement

During his submission, Delai emphasized the importance of ensuring the GCC’s autonomy, free from government interference.

He passionately asserted that the revered institution should operate independently, safeguarded from external influences.

The next GCC Review consultation is scheduled to take place in Kadavu from Wednesday and Thursday this week.