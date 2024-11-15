News

Call for more police visibility

November 15, 2024

November 15, 2024 6:22 am

The Labasa Chamber of Commerce is urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider recruiting special constables to increase street visibility during the festive season.

President Vinesh Dayal said they have had meetings with the Divisional Police Commissioner and the head of Community Policing.

Dayal said their discussions focused on how the chamber could offer support to police officers with a follow-up meeting scheduled for later this month to assess progress.

“We ask that your good office consider recruitment of special constables to increase visibility on our streets also the option we have is to, have the regular offices out of the rural police posts deployed to the busy urban centers and the community, we could select a few members from the communities in the rural areas to work as special constables.”

Dayal highlighted the importance of a collaborative approach to maintaining public safety as the community grows.

“I must assure you that despite the surge in burglaries and drug abuse, we stand united with you in this fight. Labasa has always been a haven. But as you all know with all the new developments Labasa is now seeing, there will come nuisance and criminal elements as a result of reverse migration or job opportunities it creates.”

The Police Force confirmed an integrated festive season operation will start this Friday to ensure the safety and security of all Fijians.

 

