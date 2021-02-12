Cakaudrove brothers recognized for brave action

Two brothers have been commended for their brave action which led to the arrest of a robbery suspect last month.

20-year-old Iowane Savenaca and 18-year-old Lorosio Civoniceva were awarded Certificates of Commendation by the Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu.

The two are sons of a former police officer.

Article continues after advertisement

The two were traveling in a bus when they witnessed an 18-year-old who allegedly grab a mobile phone from a woman while the bus was stationary at the Rewa Dairy traffic lights in Nabua.

The two brothers pursued the accused and managed to apprehend him in a cassava patch beside the RFMF Engineering barracks.

They then handed the accused to military officers before he was escorted to the Valelevu Police Station where he was charged and produced in court.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu while presenting the Certificates of Commendation and monetary reward at the Valelevu Police Station yesterday applauded the effort of the two brothers.

18-year-old Nasinu Secondary School student Civoniceva says their upbringing and being the sons of a Police officer taught them the importance of standing up to wrongdoings.

He hopes their actions will help send a message to criminals that they will not be able to strike because people nowadays want to leave in a peaceful and crime-free country.