Cadet training teaches discipline and teamwork

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Director of Human Resources and Management Colonel (Col) Jofiliti Talemaibau highlights the importance of cadet training as it teaches them discipline and teamwork.

While reviewing the pass-out parade at Montfort Boys Town College in Savusavu last week Col. Talemaibau says it motivates them through uniformity and oneness, which can preserve them during hard times as they are the future of our country.

Col. Talemaibau acknowledged the enduring legacy of the Montfort Technical Institute since its inception, along with the Montfort Brothers’ contributions to providing a holistic approach to student development.

He emphasized their efforts to assist students in becoming valued residents of Vanualevu and Fiji overall by providing them with academic, technical, and economic support through skill training programs.