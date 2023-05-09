Cabinet awaits summit update

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is waiting on submissions from the National Economic Summit.

Rabuka says this was not presented to the cabinet in the last meeting, and he is expecting it during the next meeting.

Following the summit, 14 key resolutions were released that needs immediate addressing to help elevate the Fijian economy.

“The Ministry should be allowed to work on the various resolutions, the 14 resolutions they came up with, and I am sure they will be ready before the next cabinet, which means I would probably be briefed before the next cabinet.”

Rabuka has indicated that the 14 percent VAT proposal on certain goods made by some attendees during the summit is too high.

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says they will dissect the recommendations of the Summit as preparations for the National Budget continues.