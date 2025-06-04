Cabinet approves NSS 2025-2029

The cabinet has approved the National Security Strategy 2025-2029 (NSS).

The NSS was developed based on the recommendations of the National Security and Defence Review (NSDR).

The role of the NSS is to define Fiji’s national security priorities by articulating Fiji’s national security objectives and identify priority threats and challenges.

This will guide government policy and decision making by setting policy direction allowing resources and efforts to be directed to national security priorities.

The strategy is also expected to strengthen whole-of-government and whole of nation approaches by promoting inter-agency coordination and a more cohesive security architecture; and enhance civil-military relations by reinforcing democratic oversight and defining roles and responsibilities in the security sector.

