Cabinet approves new licensing category

The cabinet has agreed that a specific licensing category for community-based FM sound broadcasters will be introduced.

This is in recognition of the important role played by community-based FM broadcasters in promoting access to information, cultural preservation, civic engagement, and the dissemination of public service content, especially in rural and marginalised communities.

Amendments will be made to Schedule 4 of the Telecommunications Regulations 1955 to establish a fixed license fee for community-based FM sound broadcasters.

The current licensing and fee structure under Schedule 4 of the Telecommunications Regulations 1955 applies a broad and uniform approach to all broadcasting entities.

This framework does not account for smaller, non-profit community broadcasters whose operational models and target audiences are significantly different from commercial broadcasters.

