Cabinet approves legislative review

The cabinet has approved the review of the legislative framework (laws and subsidiary legislation) governing the Department of Immigration.

The legislative framework requires modernization and must be aligned with international standards and best practices.

The laws to be reviewed are the Immigration Act 2003, Immigration Regulations 2007, Immigration Directions 1971, Citizenship Act 2009, Citizenship of Fiji Regulations 2009, Citizenship Appeals Tribunal Rules 2021, Passport Act 2002, Passports (Visa Exemption) Order 2002, and Travel Document Regulations 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The Immigration Department, in partnership with the Office of the Solicitor General, will undertake focused consultations with key stakeholders and extensive national consultations with users of immigration services.

This will be done to gather feedback on strengthening the legislative framework governing immigration and citizenship.

The outcome of the review process will be tabled in Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the outsourcing of the Fiji Immigration Department’s administrative services.

The outsourcing process will commence with two pilot projects, which will include the establishment of four passport and visa application centers in Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, as well as passport and visa application centers in Suva, Lautoka, and Labasa.

There will be no direct cost to the government from the outsourcing of these services.

Customers will be charged a processing fee for the services offered, which will not be dissimilar to the fees currently charged by Fiji Missions for undertaking these services for the department.

The Department of Immigration will be liaising with the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Solicitor-General to finalize the successful vendor.

Any required legislative amendments will be brought back to Cabinet for approval prior to the commencement of the pilot project.