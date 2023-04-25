Cabinet approves four reviews

Cabinet has approved the review of laws and policies related to fisheries.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka says the Fisheries Act, which was enacted in 1941 is archaic and in dire need of modernization.

He adds in its current form, the Act has not kept pace with development such as aquaculture, designation of marine protected areas, the need for marine spatial planning, post-harvest handling and management of artisanal fisheries and does not adequately deal with customary rights considerations.

Rabuka says the review, which will begin next month will also update the Offshore Fisheries Management Act 2012 to ensure sustainable best practices in the management of fisheries sector.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has also approved the review of the Audit Act 1969, the “Fijian-Made- Buy Fijian” brand and the Regulation of Surfing Areas Act 2010.

Rabuka says the Audit Act review will be carried out by the Ministry of Finance and Office of the Auditor General to ensure the latter is able to carry out its functions in line with international standards and best practices.

According to Rabuka, the Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises will engage with stakeholders to review the “Fijian-Made-Buy Fijian” brand and create an effective marketing strategy.

The Prime Minister adds the Regulation of Surfing Areas Act 2010 was promulgated to liberate access to any surfing area in Fiji.

Cabinet agreed that the review is imperative to ensure that our laws relating to surfing areas, and by extension tourism, are conducive for the further development and growth of the tourism sector.

Rabuka says the outcome of the review will be tabled in Cabinet in August.