Cabinet approves Five-Year CEDAW implementation plan

Cabinet has approved a five-year implementation plan for the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women Concluding Observations.

The CEDAW Concluding Observations provided comprehensive recommendations for Fiji to enhance the implementation of CEDAW.

The implementation plan includes key priorities such as raising awareness of women’s rights across diverse communities, strengthening legislative frameworks to address all forms of discrimination, and improving women’s access to justice through capacity building and removing barriers.

The five-year Implementation Plan is designed to mainstream gender across sectors and to promote inter-agency coordination, accountability, and shared ownership.

Implementation will be monitored through the Steering Committee, with mid-term reviews and an integrated reporting framework developed to ensure timely progress and submission of future State reports.

