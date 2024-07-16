Cabinet approves amendment to infrastructure MOU

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Cabinet has approved Amendment One to the existing Memorandum of Understanding between the Australia and Fiji governments on Defence Facilities and Infrastructure Activities.

The Infrastructure MOU supports construction activities for the upgrade at the Stanley Brown Naval Base and the construction of the Fiji Maritime Essential Services Centre (MESC) in Lami.

Once completed, MESC will house critical components such as the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the Joint Maritime Fusion Centre, the Fiji Hydrographic Office, the Suva Coastal Radio Station, and Navy administrative support functions, all of which are vital for Fiji’s defence.

Article continues after advertisement

Amendment One extends the Infrastructure MOU to allow for the provision of maintenance and sustainment services to support MESC for a period of 20 years.

During this period, the RFMF is gradually expected to enhance its maintenance and facility management capabilities to assume this vital role.