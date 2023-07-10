Businesswoman to front court

A 45-year-old businesswoman will appear in the Lautoka Magistrates Court today for allegedly being in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Police say the woman has been charged by the Criminal Investigations Department’s Economic Crime Unit.

The accused is alleged to have received and disposed of more than $44,000 between August to December 2016.

The accused’s husband was charged last week with the theft of the said money, whilst he was employed as an Information Technology Manager.

According to police, the man allegedly stole the money and conducted a total of 13 transaction into her account, amounting to more than $44,000.

The woman is charged with one count of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.