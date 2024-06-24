Business leaders commit to mentoring indigenous entrepreneurs

[Source: Supplied]

New Zealand based Fiji business leaders have agreed to work together with the aim of encouraging and mentoring more indigenous people into entrepreneurship.

This as a group of business people met in Auckland last week to increase indigenous participation in commerce.

The get-together was facilitated by Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

Ratu Inoke says that they are willing to support all initiatives that improve the well-being of our communities.

679 Logistics owner Siva Naulago says that Solesolevaki is an integral part of the culture and is coming together for the greater good.

He adds that this is a more cost-effective and inclusive way of doing business.