Burglar prisoned for theft spree

A man has been jailed for three years for breaking into a home and stealing valuables in Suva.

Silivio Vueti Kavu was found guilty of aggravated burglary and theft after unlawfully entering the home of Vindu Shandil in January last year and stealing household items worth about $13,000.

Some goods valued at $4,000 were later recovered.

The court heard the burglary was planned, and some stolen items were sold.

Justice Dane Tuiqereqere set a non-parole period of two years, stressing the serious impact such crimes have on victims’ privacy and security.

Kavu has 30 days to appeal.

