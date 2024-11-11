Bure says policies, procedures, key to fighting drugs in schools

The Ministry of Education says putting a drug policy and associated procedures in place, will ensure the issue is legally and adequately addressed, whether it involves a student being a drug perpetrator or a drug user.

Deputy Secretary Primary/Secondary Timoci Bure said this in response to concerns raised by School Management Association of Fiji President, Govind Singh.

Bure says the ministry is working closely with stakeholders and government departments to support students and parents involved in drug cases to ensure they have an effective pathway to recovery.

He adds that the ministry also engages the services of faith-based leaders and chaplains to guide students spiritually.

Bure says school chaplains and faith-based leaders also go through training on child protection, behaviour management, addressing social problems faced by students, and basic counseling skills.

He says students involved in drugs or any other disciplinary issues – are provided with all the necessary support – with proper referrals, case management, and follow-ups.

Bure adds that spot checks in schools have been found to be very effective and emphasized that this was being done to ensure the safety of other students and teachers in schools.