Bulitavu questions absence of Seruiratu

FijiFirst MP Mosese Bulitavu and Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu

FijiFirst MP Mosese Bulitavu has questioned why Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu is not the Foundation member of the party.

On his Facebook page post he states that under section 5.3 (c) (ii) of the FijiFirst Constitution Seruiratu is the Parliamentary Leader and not a Foundation member.

He further wrote that section 5.3(b) establishes that the Foundation members are part of the Leadership Committee.

Article continues after advertisement

His post comes as the party’s Central Executive Committee was to meet today and discuss the next course of action against the 16 MPs who voted for the salary and allowance increase of parliamentary members.

The Executive Committee members include party President Ratu Joji Satakala, Vice President Selai Adimaitoga, Acting General Secretary Faiyaz Koya, Treasurer Hem Chand, party leader and founder Voreqe Bainimarama, former General Secretary and founder Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and founder Salesh Kumar

Bulitavu says section 5.3(b)(iii) says that the Parliamentary Leader is the head of the Leadership Committee who is also a Foundation member.

He states that the Leader of the Opposition as Parliamentary Leader and head of the Leadership Committee should have been present to Chair any meeting that was to decide the directive for MP’s to vote against or abstain on the Emoluments Committee motion on Friday 24/05/24.

He states that in his view it is not a lawfully constituted meeting given the Parliamentary Leader did not call it or was present, so simply put the much talked about directive is null and void.

When contacted this afternoon, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has referred all queries to acting general secretary Faiyaz Koya.