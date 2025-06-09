Budget to boost quality of life: Professor Prasad

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Some major projects are set to be announced for the upcoming financial year, designed to improve lives and support Fiji’s future.

Speaking ahead of the budget, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad states the government will continue to upgrade and maintain essential services like schools and hospitals.

He emphasizes that education and health are crucial for the well-being of every Fijian and for building a stronger Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Prasad says the government will continue to build, prepare, and maintain our infrastructure right across the board.

“Whether it’s health, whether it’s education, whether it’s rural roads, or whether it’s town and city councils. So there will be a focus on that. We will also be making some other big announcements of bigger projects that will help not only improve the quality of life of people but will also add to the economy, employment, and income growth.”

Professor Prasad says that there is a lot more work to be done in the next one and a half years and beyond, and this budget is going to build on those assessments.

“And in the context of the overall economic framework that we have put in place as part of our national development plan, which provides a very clear focus in the short term but also in the long run, where Fiji ought to head. So this budget will reinforce some of those strategies that the government has put out.”

Professor Prasad assured the public of a “very good, balanced, and thoughtful budget” that takes into account the global economic climate and Fiji’s own debt sustainability concerns.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.