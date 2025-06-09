$821m for infrastructure push

The Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport has been given an additional $21 million in the new financial year.

Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel, says the Ministry will get $821 million in the 2026-2027 National Budget, up from $800 million last year.

The funding will support major infrastructure projects, including the replacement of four key bridges at Lami, Medraukutu, Sabeto and Viseisei, with $41.5 million set aside for the works.

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Government has also put aside $3.2 million for jetty maintenance and preparatory work on the Vunikura Jetty, while $17 million will fund rural roads, water supply, electricity services and other public infrastructure in rural and maritime communities.

Investment will also continue in climate-resilient infrastructure, including rural roads and water projects supported by development partners.