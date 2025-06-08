Prasad focused on taking Fiji forward

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Finance, and Leader of the National Federation Party Professor Biman Prasad says he is focused on taking Fiji forward and preparing the new national budget.

Prasad made the comment when asked for assurance to his supporters about the coalition government as it navigates challenges stemming from the inquiry into the now dismissed Commissioner of FICAC Barbara Malimali.

The DPM says the NFP will stand firm on every issue of the country.

He says his party has always stood by its principles to uphold democracy, diversity, and inclusive development.

“It is the oldest political party that has gone through many turbulent times in the history of this country, yet this party and its leaders have always stood out.”

Prasad says he remains committed to working alongside the Prime Minister in taking Fiji forward.

He says he is focused on the budget and delivering a good budget for the people.

