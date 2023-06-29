PM requests understanding from Fijians

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka has stressed that the primary objective of the 2023-24 National Budget is to address the problems and challenges we face as a nation.

While addressing the nation last night, Rabuka sounded advanced warning that the coalition government’s first budget won’t be business as usual and sacrifices will be made.

Rabuka says it is not the government’s intention, but warns that the new Budget may bring pain to some Fijians and their families.

“This is why I humbly request your understanding. It is critical and necessary that we must all come together to solve our problems, face the challenges, and rebuild our nation.”

Rabuka says although the Fijian economy has shown growth in the last 12 months due primarily to the tourism sector, Government now needs to consider some hard decisions, to keep us on that trajectory.

He has, therefore, pleaded for understanding from Fijian saying this may require some sacrifices and our collective commitment.