Government allocates budget for job support scheme

The government has allocated $2 million for the “Stronger Together” Job Support Scheme.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government commenced the “Stronger Together” Job Support Scheme in 2020/2021 to incentivize employers to create employment for out-of-work Fijians.

Sayed-Khaiyum says to date, $2.6 million has been spent to help 85 employers hire 2,453 Fijians.

“Employers assisted through this initiative include pharmacies, manufacturing companies, hotels, construction and security companies.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the $2 million allocation will enable the employment of at least 1,500 out-of-work Fijians.

Applications for the Stronger Together Job Support Scheme are open to employers in the private sector, public enterprises, registered NGOs and municipal councils.