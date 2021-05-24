Don’t forget vulnerable citizens FCOSS pleads

Fiji Council of Social Services is anticipating the budget announcement this week.

Although income-generating industries stopped, Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga says vulnerable Fijians should not be forgotten.

“We need to ensure that we keep the social protection floors for particularly vulnerable population. Children at risk, women in the informal sector, the elderly, people living with disabilities. These are population that we need to protect no matter the cost”

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji experienced an economic shock when the pandemic wave hit us in March of 2020 and Vani Catanasiga says some of them are not looking forward to the budget as there will be lots of cuts.