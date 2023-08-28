BSP Life announces $1million investment

BSP Life's Managing Director Michael Nacola.

BSP Life’s Managing Director Michael Nacola attributes the company’s achievements to its customers.

Last night, BSP Life revealed a $1 billion investment portfolio, marking a significant milestone after over a century of dedicated service.

Nacola has expressed gratitude for the trust customers have bestowed upon the company, shaping it into the formidable entity it stands as today.

“To all our valued customers over the years, as we look around, we see many familiar faces known to our advisors and also known to us because we find that the relationship that we forged over the years is more than just a commercial relationship; it becomes a personal relationship.”

Nacola states that the company’s commitment to its customers extends through personalized interactions with advisors, ensuring the realization of its value proposition.

By allocating received funds, BSP Life strives to deliver on the promised returns.

Nacola anticipates a prosperous path for the company and Fiji in the forthcoming year.