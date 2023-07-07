BSP appoints Prasad as GM Treasury

Umesh Radhika Prasad

BSP Financial Group Limited has announced the appointment of Umesh Radhika Prasad as its new General Manager Treasury.

BSP Fiji Country Head, Haroon Ali says Prasad brings with her over 15 years of specialized experience in treasury and foreign exchange business.

Prasad is an accredited foreign exchange dealer with Australia financial markets and has led treasury teams with ANZ Vanuatu and HFC Bank Fiji.

Ali says this new appointment aligns with BSP’s strategic objective of ensuring that more women become a part of the leadership team at the bank.

He adds Prasad’s appointment is a testament to BSP’s strategy of having a diversified and local senior management team.

According to the BSP Country Head, Prasad’s extensive experience, leadership and strategic approach will elevate the bank’s treasury business, benefitting the customers.

Meanwhile Prasad says she looks forward to bringing further specialized expertise to the organization.

Prasad is also a Board Director for the Fiji Revenue & Customs Service and Fiji Chamber of Commerce.