‘Bridge the Gap’ aims to empower women

Women entrepreneurs are playing a key role in shaping Fiji’s future workforce, especially in the digital and green sectors.

At a recent forum, Vera Chute a representative from the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council says progress is being made through programs that support women in everything from home-based businesses to medium-sized enterprises.

However, Chute notes that many women still face major challenges such as limited access to finance, high loan costs, and a lack of collateral.

“For support systems and policy change, a recurring and very critical barrier for women entrepreneurs is access to finance, high borrowing costs, and the very stringent collateral requirements, especially for women who lack resources like land and assets.”

Chute says they have their ‘Bridge the Gap’ program, which empowers women and offers assistance.

CADMAS representative, Michelle Chand says it is important to close the digital divide to empower women and equip them with the skills needed to thrive in today’s economy.

