Boys shelter gets support

Source: Ministry of Women and Social Protection / Facebook

The Salvation Army Shelter for Boys in Samabula has received new equipment from the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection to support its rehabilitation program.

The donation includes a water blaster and a brush cutter to assist with income-generating activities, along with kitchen items to help carers prepare daily meals at the Kauwai Boys Home.

The boys at the shelter, many of whom are former street dwellers, are currently undergoing rehabilitation to prepare them for education and future employment.

Program leader Pastor Amani Waqetia says the support has given them the means to offer not just employment, but a pathway to rehabilitation and restoration.

Waqetia says the equipment will be used in their drug rehabilitation program, allowing youths to rebuild their lives through hands-on work and skills training.

He says the support gives them a renewed sense of purpose.

He adds that the items represent more than just tools, as they symbolize hope, dignity, and a second chance for the boys in their care.

