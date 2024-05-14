Border reforms vital: Tikoduadua

Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua is emphasizing the importance of enhancing border processes through immigration reforms and updated laws.

He stresses the need for faster services, particularly by modernizing advanced passenger information systems to detect and deter unwanted individuals from crossing borders.

Tikoduadua states that the Ministry is ensuring that ample resources and funds to strengthen border security.

Article continues after advertisement

“We would like to see greater resources applied to the Navy. I know we’ve given them some extra money to do that, to allow more patrols. The police too, to supplement that. And also by even just improving our processes at the border to make sure that things don’t come through without notice.”

The Minister adds their focus is not just on streamlining processes but also on fortifying the nation’s defences against potential threats.