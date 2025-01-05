Body of five-year-old recovered

The body of the five-year-old girl who was washed away by strong river currents yesterday has been recovered along the Waisomo River.

Police say the body is kept at the Korovou Hospital and a post-mortem will be conducted soon.

The victim from Naituvatuvavatu village, Wainibuka, was washed away by strong currents yesterday.

Police say the girl was crossing the Waisomi River with seven other children and her 32-year-old aunt when the incident occurred.

The girl had accompanied her aunt and the others to pick edible lady ferns.

The investigation into the incident is underway.