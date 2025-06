[File Photo]

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Vunisamaloa, Ba.

It says she was found motionless near her neighbor’s house.

Investigators are awaiting the outcome of the postmortem examination before classifying the case.

Her body was conveyed to the Lautoka Aspen Medical Hospital.

The investigation continues.

