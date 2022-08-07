Boat operators urged to follow safety measures

[File Photo]

Search and rescue operations at sea are costly, and therefore, boat operators need to adhere to all safety measures.

Youth and Sports Minister Parveen Kumar highlighted this while handing over Certificates of Participation to over 200 Fijians who completed their Boat Master License and Restricted Master Engineer Class 6 training.

Kumar reminded the students of the importance of taking advantage of the training opportunities provided by the government.

“The primary objective of the training is for all participants to have a boat license so you can operate a boat without fear as well as to ensure that you are legally complying in using the marine vessels.”

The training was held at Tavua Levu village hall for two weeks.