BlueScope Fiji extends its partnership with Leadership Fiji

[Source: Supplied]

BlueScope Fiji is extending its partnership with Leadership Fiji.

This renewed collaboration signifies a shared commitment to driving positive change, promoting sustainability, and nurturing future leaders.

BlueScope Fiji has been a partner of Leadership Fiji since 2017 and will be supporting the Leadership Fiji Program as a platinum partner for 3 years until July 2026.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

BlueScope Fiji is a leading provider of sustainable steel solutions, offering a wide range of high-quality steel products designed to meet the needs of the built environment.

General Manager Vishwa Reddy says they will continue to support Leadership Fiji’s commitment to providing exceptional leadership training.

Leadership Fiji is a non-profit organization dedicated to cultivating leadership excellence and fostering sustainable development in Fiji and the Pacific region.