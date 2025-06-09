Blaze guts Capricorn Hotel in Nadi, guests and staffs evacuated

A major fire tore through parts of the Capricorn Hotel in Nadi around midnight last night, leaving several rooms severely damaged and guests stranded.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the blaze engulfed multiple rooms at the property, forcing an emergency evacuation.

Guests were reportedly left waiting along the highway as firefighters battled the flames.

At this stage, the full extent of the damage remains unclear, and authorities have yet to confirm whether there have been any injuries or casualties.

Emergency services are currently on the scene assessing the property.

FBC News is working to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available.

