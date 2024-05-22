Blank passport stock runs low, no walk-in customer

[File Photo]

Fijians can expect delays in passport services as the Department of Immigration will no longer be taking walk-in customers starting this Friday.

In a statement, the Department says this is due to the ongoing increase in demand for passports, which has resulted in stocks of blank passports running low.

It says that three temporary measures have been considered that will be effective this Friday, including the suspension of walk-in customers for passport services.

It adds that those who have currently booked an appointment through the immigration website will be served according to their appointment date.

The Department further stresses that they will only consider emergency cases, including medical emergencies, outside of the appointment system.

It adds that it is taking the necessary steps to address this issue.