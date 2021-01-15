Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Biden lays out vaccination plans

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
January 18, 2021 6:55 am
Biden has pledged to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office.

The United States President-elect Joe Biden has laid out his plans to get Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 and promised to do better than Donald Trump in controlling the pandemic.

Biden says he will invoke the Defence Production Act to ramp up production of equipment needed for vaccine roll-out, refrigeration and storage.

“Our plan is as clear as it is bold, get more people vaccinated for free. Create more places for them to get vaccinated, mobilise more medical teams, increase supply and get it out the door as soon as possible.”

Under Biden’s plan federal disaster relief workers would set up thousands of vaccination centres where retired administer shots to teachers, grocery store workers, people over 65-years-old and other groups who do not currently qualify.

Biden has pledged to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office.

Article continues after advertisement

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.