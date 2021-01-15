Biden lays out vaccination plans

The United States President-elect Joe Biden has laid out his plans to get Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 and promised to do better than Donald Trump in controlling the pandemic.

Biden says he will invoke the Defence Production Act to ramp up production of equipment needed for vaccine roll-out, refrigeration and storage.

“Our plan is as clear as it is bold, get more people vaccinated for free. Create more places for them to get vaccinated, mobilise more medical teams, increase supply and get it out the door as soon as possible.”



Under Biden’s plan federal disaster relief workers would set up thousands of vaccination centres where retired administer shots to teachers, grocery store workers, people over 65-years-old and other groups who do not currently qualify.

Biden has pledged to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office.