Beqa students receive life jackets

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport/ Facebook]

The government has prioritized student safety at sea with the distribution of life jackets to schools on Beqa Island.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, handed over 200 life jackets.

The Minister says safety is paramount for students travelling by boat to school.

Ro Filipe visited Beqa last year when he was provided firsthand insight into the challenges faced by students travelling by sea.

Recognizing the importance of maritime safety, he initiated a program to distribute 200 life jackets to Rukua Raviravi Primary School and Beqa Yanuca Secondary School.

He says the distribution of life jackets is not just a symbolic gesture, it is a tangible commitment to the well-being of the students.

The Minister acknowledged students’ responsibility to focus on their studies.

However, he stressed the government’s commitment to ensuring a safe environment for their travel and learning.