Behavior becoming a worry

The rising unacceptable behavior by young individuals is fast becoming a concern for the country

The rising unacceptable behavior by young individuals is fast becoming a concern for the country.

Recently there have been numerous reports of young people being involved in illegal activities including robberies and brawls.

FBC News has witnessed instances where many young people roam the streets at night, harassing people, and night goers.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says it is the duty of the parents and community to monitor their children’s behavior and whereabouts.

He also emphasizes the importance of putting community policing at the forefront of the Fiji Police Force’s operations.

“There are concerns. Kids are behaving in a very challenging manner lately. So what do you do with that? That’s not only police work; it’s everybody’s work. So I would like to ask the people to work together as partners to keep our community safe.”

Tikoduadua has urged the people to work together with the authorities to keep their communities safe.