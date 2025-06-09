Bêche-de-mer harvest reopens under strict sustainability rules

Cabinet has approved the lifting of the ban on the harvesting and trade of bêche-de-mer, under strict conditions aimed at protecting sustainability.

Harvesting of approved species will be allowed for four months from 1 February 2026 to 30 May 2026.

An additional two-month period, until 30 July 2026, will be granted for licensed traders to process and export their stock.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Fisheries will closely monitor harvesting, processing, and exports to ensure compliance with sustainability rules and to prevent over-exploitation.

The government says the controlled reopening is designed to support coastal livelihoods while safeguarding Fiji’s marine resources for future generations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.