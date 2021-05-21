Be ready to face any situation, officers told

Modern day policing requires officers to be able to face any new situation head-on says Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu.

Speaking to 137 officers during a Passing-Out Parade at Fiji Police Academy’s Nasova Grounds, in Suva Tudravu stressed that the policing landscape is challenging and demanding and the Force cannot afford to have officers who cannot withstand the pressure.

The Pass-out was low key due to the pandemic and Tudravu highlighted that this is a sign of how unpredictable the policing profession will be.

[Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu. Source: Fiji Police]

He adds this is the reality of what Police officers face, where one day they will be tackling traditional threats and the next they will be faced with non-traditional threats such as this pandemic.

The Acting Commissioner says this is why officers must tune themselves to face any situation.

Tudravu says while there are shortfalls, the officers must never forget that they exist for a reason and owe it to every Fijian to give their 100%.

The 137 officers remain at the Fiji Police Academy and are currently assisting with operations within the Suva-Nausori containment zones.

Once containment borders open up, the officers will be deployed to their respective Units and Stations.