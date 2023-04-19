Bau Island prepares to host GCC

The Chiefly Island of Bau is gearing up to host more than three thousand people during the traditional welcoming ceremony for the Great Council of Chiefs next month.

Na Turaga na Vunivalu na Tui Kaba Ratu Epenisa Cakobau’s Tunitoga Aisake Komaitai has announced that the province is rallying behind the Chiefly Island in providing catering for the event, which is estimated to cost $30,000.

Komaitai says he was part of the Chiefs of Tailevu meeting yesterday to discuss the catering budget and at the same time identify associated expenses.

Article continues after advertisement

“I just came out from the meeting, the Tailevu Chiefs have approved that all the villages in Tailevu will cater. When the Vunivalu says that Tailevu will be catering, all Districts know what food to bring to the Chiefly Island. They know their responsibilities.”

Komaitai also highlighted that preparations are underway on the island, as the houses on the island will accommodate the GCC delegations.

“We continue to prepare our homes. FNPF is open to us, if we want to withdraw our Housing Eligibility for house maintenance. A budget is also put aside for the maintenance of the Ulu-ni-Vuaka where the meeting will take place.”

The meeting is scheduled to officially open on the 23rd of May, with the meeting proper set to take place on the 24th and 25th.

The total budget for the GCC meeting is estimated to be $400,000, which includes catering, the maintenance of the Ulu-ni-Vuaka, meeting filings, and travel expenses, among others.