Batiwale urges fast law reform online

[file photo]

The Online Safety Commission of Fiji is urging the Government, tech companies, regional partners, and community leaders to act swiftly and collectively to combat online abuse in Fiji and across the Pacific.

Commissioner Filipe Batiwale made the call for urgent law reform and greater investment in building capacity to tackle the growing threat of digital harm.

He says the era of delayed responses and empty promises is over, and they should work in genuine partnership with Pacific nations, recognising their moral responsibility to protect vulnerable communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Regional partners were also called on to strengthen cooperation through a “Pacific compact,” based on the principle that a threat to one is a threat to all.

Batiwale reminded community leaders, parents, and teachers that they are the first line of defence in protecting children online.

Batiwale says we need to educate young people about the dangers of online consent traps and to reinforce that the law protects them, even from harmful choices they may make.

With courage, cooperation, and commitment, Batiwale says Fiji and its partners can build a digital Pacific where children are safe, families are supported, and communities remain strong.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.